National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Up 150.0% in February

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NAUH remained flat at $$0.18 on Friday. 4,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,116. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. National American University has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

Get National American University alerts:

National American University Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for National American University Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.