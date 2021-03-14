National Bank Financial Raises Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Price Target to C$38.00

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) alerts:

Shares of MSI opened at C$33.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s payout ratio is 97.50%.

About Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.