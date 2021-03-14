National Bank Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF)

Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSIXF stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Morneau Shepell has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

