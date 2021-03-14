National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 38,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 379,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.