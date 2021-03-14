NCC Group (LON:NCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $294.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 294 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 288.95 ($3.78), with a volume of 395499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered NCC Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 222.70. The company has a market capitalization of £809.56 million and a P/E ratio of 64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.03%.

About NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

