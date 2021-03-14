Nebulas Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.58 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One Nebulas token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $41.58 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00048274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.64 or 0.00640462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068865 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00024874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00034888 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,864,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,333,871 tokens. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

