Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Up 68.4% in February

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the February 11th total of 5,450,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 100,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,530 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 6,071,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231,469. The company has a market capitalization of $278.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.43. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
