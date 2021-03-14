Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $518.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $542.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

