Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the February 11th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 114,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 308,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. 28,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,998. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

