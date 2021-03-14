Neural Protocol (NRP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,775.00

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $70,994.43 and approximately $1,775.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded up 168.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neural Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.28 or 0.00641021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol (CRYPTO:NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neural Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neural Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.