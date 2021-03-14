New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 170.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

