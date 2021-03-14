New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $628,000 Stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPYU stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

