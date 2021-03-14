New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Construction Partners by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Construction Partners by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Construction Partners by 722.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $32.79 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,215,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,124,950. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

