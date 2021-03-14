New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 910 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of NVE worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NVE by 538.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NVE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NVE in the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NVE by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVE by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $352.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.18. NVE Co. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $74.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

Separately, TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

