NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Short Interest Up 83.5% in February

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the February 11th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NewAge by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 215,293 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NewAge by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 154,969 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in NewAge by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NewAge during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAge stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 2,174,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,234. NewAge has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $366.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

