NewAge (NBEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $3.04 on Friday. NewAge has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About NewAge

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

