NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the February 11th total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHIC. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment during the third quarter valued at about $975,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the third quarter valued at about $7,312,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NHIC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. 386,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,562. NewHold Investment has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43.

NewHold Investment Company Profile

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

