News Co. (ASX:NWSLV) Declares $0.09 Interim Dividend

News Co. (ASX:NWSLV) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get News alerts:

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.