NexImmune, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($11.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of NexImmune in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($11.30) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2021 earnings at ($5.91) EPS.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

In related news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

