NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.60, but opened at C$0.70. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on NexJ Systems and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. The firm has a market cap of C$14.93 million and a P/E ratio of -9.86.

About NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

