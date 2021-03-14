Next Century Growth Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 18,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $2,117,863.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $128,239.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,019.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,110 shares of company stock valued at $36,441,852. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTWO opened at $111.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

