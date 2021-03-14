Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $10.32 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,584 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,544,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $88.64 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,159,155. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

