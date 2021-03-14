Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases 14,129 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.16% of Endava worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Endava by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.81.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. Analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

