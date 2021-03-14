Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 17,635 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,635 shares during the quarter. The Joint comprises about 1.5% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 4.82% of The Joint worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of The Joint by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Joint by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Joint by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Joint by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $661.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

