Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 67,458 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,458 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics makes up 1.2% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $14,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,031,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

NEO opened at $49.23 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,640.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

