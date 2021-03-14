NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $63.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEP. Raymond James upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.85.

NEP stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -162.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $160,947,000 after buying an additional 2,143,988 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $57,308,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $56,026,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $38,983,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after buying an additional 544,571 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

