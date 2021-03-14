Nicholas Bolton Acquires 990,173 Shares of Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW) Stock

Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW) insider Nicholas Bolton acquired 990,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$39,606.92 ($28,290.66).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.04.

Get Yowie Group alerts:

Yowie Group Company Profile

Yowie Group Limited, a brand licensing company, develops and sells consumer products worldwide. Its product portfolio comprises gummy, bites, and surprise-inside the egg. The company owns intellectual property rights to supply Yowie branded chocolate confectionery products, as well as develops Yowie digital platform and Yowie branded licensed consumer products.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Yowie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yowie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.