Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.47

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $10.86. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 9,435 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,073,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

