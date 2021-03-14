Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 11,641 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,122,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

PSTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of PSTI stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $13.29.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pluristem Therapeutics Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

