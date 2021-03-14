Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $347,000 Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 640,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.05.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

