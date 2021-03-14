Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after purchasing an additional 452,855 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,419,000 after buying an additional 1,131,774 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,795,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,732,000 after buying an additional 516,834 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after buying an additional 4,380,039 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,172,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,871 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of -89.53 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

