Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,280 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 421,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 604,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

