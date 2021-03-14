Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the February 11th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNYY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

