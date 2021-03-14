Noir Price Up 21% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Noir token can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $811,115.31 and $1,573.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00224621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00060173 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.75 or 0.02229767 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,466,155 tokens. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

