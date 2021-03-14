Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of NDLS opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.48 million, a PE ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,259 shares of company stock worth $184,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 374,650 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

