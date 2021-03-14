Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,619 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Nordic American Tankers worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. Analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

