Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Stock Position Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 106,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 35.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -228.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

