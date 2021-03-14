Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $233.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSC traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $261.44. The company had a trading volume of 861,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,011. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.