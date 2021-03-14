Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Up 212.9% in February

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a growth of 212.9% from the February 11th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,411. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.