Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,916. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $646.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.