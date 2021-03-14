Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the February 11th total of 690,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Shares of NESRF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 43,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,082. Northern Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.