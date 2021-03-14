Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Update

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the February 11th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTIC shares. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

NTIC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 33,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,254. The stock has a market cap of $147.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 866.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

