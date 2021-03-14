Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Roku worth $221,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $359.96 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 770,515 shares of company stock worth $298,584,820. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.37.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.