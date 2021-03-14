Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $226,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after acquiring an additional 111,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after acquiring an additional 233,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $233.81 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $235.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

