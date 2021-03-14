Northern Trust Corp Has $233.29 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Teradyne worth $233,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $112.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average of $116.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,438. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

