Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,171,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,846 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $212,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $113.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,493. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.