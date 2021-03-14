Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,947,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $257,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

