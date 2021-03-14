Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,333 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.35% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $243,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,447,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,911.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV opened at $237.87 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $238.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.29 and its 200-day moving average is $215.06.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.