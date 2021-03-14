Northland Securities Increases Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target to $31.00

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $24.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of CMTL opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $723.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

