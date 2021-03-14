Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $356,790.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,351 shares of company stock worth $3,050,122. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $52.46 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

